B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) ( REGULARE & EXTERNAL )

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat PAGE:- 1 Result Notification No. : 277 / 2015 B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) ( REGULARE & EXTERNAL ) Examination, NOVEMBER-2014 ——————————————————————————- The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) Examination held by this University in NOVEMBER-2014 FIRST DIST. : 5659 FIRST CLASS : 59 62 63 136 140 161 182 185 227 423 433 450 464 484 556 800 1034 1052 1133 1346 1546 1564 1586 1653 1704 1793 1811 1815 1820 1821 1911 1921 1927 1946 1952 1954 1967 1971 1972 1978 2172 2247 2379 2434 2435 2441 2503 2519 2524 2639 2643 2644 2672 2682 2686 2687 2688 2694 2734 2763 2779 2820 2838 2840 2909 2968 2973 2976 3189 3356 3760 3910 3926 4274 4415 4421 4479 4565 4611 4663 4741 4754 4767 4846 4917 4925 4927 4993 5196 5227 5232 5251 5259 5266 5280 5283 5293 5364 5595 5662 5712 5713 6046 6245 6524 6554 6558 6559 6592 6593 SECOND CLASS : 19 20 22 26 27 28 32 33 41 54 55 57 65 67 72 74 75 76 81 85 86 87 89 92 93 95 96 99 101 105 106 109 110 111 113 116 118 120 121 124 126 132 133 142 146 147 148 150 151 156 166 173 175 183 186 193 196 197 202 222 224 225 231 236 293 309 331 340 345 358 405 406 415 427 451 457 459 462 467 475 483 485 488 493 498 499 501 504 505 506 508 510 594 595 599 600 603 604 608 611 619 625 629 631 637 638 653 662 673 696 702 708 709 719 721 726 728 731 733 745 748 750 751 752 755 756 758 763 765 768 769 772 773 774 777 779 783 785 788 790 793 795 801 806 809 810 811 817 821 838 853 855 868 869 873 875 876 878 881 890 895 897 898 906 907 910 993 1012 1017 1019 1023 1026 1032 1041 1047 1054 1060 1062 1069 1074 1075 1078 1088 1089 1090 1093 1096 1100 1101 1110 1115 1121 1124 1126 1127 1129 1131 1132 1136 1140 1143 1146 1148 1151 1153 1155 1156 1159 1170 1179 1182 1184 1190 1191 1193 1195 1196 1197 1199 1201 1204 1206 1209 1210 1212 1213 1214 1215 1218 1219 1222 1223 1225 1228 1231 1232 1234 1235 1238 1239 1244 1246 1253 1256 1259 1261 1263 1264 1268 1272 1276 1277 1281 1286 1290 1291 1292 1295 1298 1305 1308 1312 1316 1324 1327 1331 1332 1337 1341 1342 1343 1352 1357 1359 1461 1463 1465 1468 1471 1472 1474 1476 1477 1478 1481 1486 1487 1488 1492 1495 1516 1518 1519 1524 1525 1528 1531 1535 1537 1539 1540 1542 1543 1544 1548 1558 1559 1575 1584 1588 1589 1590 1594 1597 1602 1603 1609 1611 1612 1616 1619 1621 1622 1628 1636 1641 1642 1645 1658 1662 1669 1671 1674 1675 1703 1706 1710 1714 1715 1716 1723 1725 1728 1759 1761 1764 1768 1779 1780 1785 1801 1802 1803 1805 1809 1816 1817 1819 1823 1824 1825 1826 1827 1828 1831 1833 1834 1839 1840 1843 1847 1848 1855 1860 1862 1867 1899 1900 1909 1913 1914 1917 1918 1919 1920 1922 1925 1931 1938 1943 1950 1951 1955 1956 1960 1964 1973 1975 1991 1992 2004 2012 2016 2017 2018 2021 2022 2024 2031 2033 2045 2053 2054 2063 2068 2090 2132 2136 2138 2139 2141 2145 2151 2154 2159 2164 2166 2167 2168 2171 2173 2177 2179 2182 2184 2185 2188 2189 2190 2194 2210 2218 2219 2237 2238 2243 2244 2245 2250 2256 2264 2268 2277 2278 2280 2283 2285 2287 2289 2290 2291 2293 2297 2299 2301 2302 2310 2311 2314 2370 2373 2383 2389 2391 2393 2394 2398 2406 2417 2424 ——————————————————————————- Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat PAGE:- 2 Result Notification No. : 277 / 2015 B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) ( REGULARE & EXTERNAL ) Examination, NOVEMBER-2014 ——————————————————————————- SECOND CLASS : 2429 2430 2436 2439 2442 2445 2446 2447 2452 2454 2458 2459 2462 2463 2464 2469 2471 2478 2479 2486 2491 2497 2502 2504 2506 2512 2531 2532 2534 2538 2570 2574 2575 2576 2578 2579 2580 2581 2582 2583 2584 2587 2588 2591 2592 2593 2595 2599 2620 2621 2622 2623 2624 2640 2641 2642 2646 2647 2650 2651 2652 2653 2656 2657 2668 2671 2678 2679 2681 2685 2689 2691 2697 2700 2702 2708 2714 2716 2718 2719 2720 2724 2742 2747 2748 2749 2750 2753 2754 2756 2757 2758 2759 2762 2767 2769 2770 2775 2777 2784 2810 2813 2814 2816 2818 2821 2826 2829 2830 2831 2839 2849 2858 2860 2892 2898 2899 2901 2904 2906 2907 2908 2911 2914 2919 2929 2945 2946 2948 2953 2959 2960 2967 2969 2981 2990 2993 3040 3051 3056 3081 3105 3110 3114 3116 3118 3120 3140 3153 3158 3162 3172 3173 3177 3181 3192 3193 3208 3219 3220 3221 3223 3224 3226 3227 3233 3234 3235 3237 3242 3243 3249 3251 3255 3290 3291 3292 3298 3301 3302 3304 3305 3319 3322 3324 3330 3339 3340 3343 3345 3348 3349 3351 3354 3358 3359 3361 3363 3366 3367 3371 3372 3374 3375 3377 3378 3380 3382 3384 3385 3389 3390 3392 3394 3404 3407 3411 3412 3413 3416 3419 3426 3427 3431 3432 3433 3434 3435 3443 3444 3446 3447 3449 3451 3453 3553 3559 3561 3574 3576 3594 3597 3598 3600 3603 3622 3626 3638 3643 3645 3667 3673 3748 3754 3755 3756 3757 3762 3763 3764 3772 3778 3783 3784 3785 3786 3789 3792 3794 3795 3796 3800 3802 3803 3804 3808 3811 3812 3819 3832 3838 3846 3853 3858 3867 3871 3877 3881 3882 3884 3885 3886 3890 3891 3893 3894 3901 3902 3903 3906 3919 3923 3927 3928 3932 3934 3936 3937 3938 3943 3944 3945 3947 3948 3949 3956 3957 3958 3959 3963 3976 3977 3978 3979 3984 3985 3988 3989 3994 4002 4004 4012 4013 4018 4020 4027 4030 4031 4032 4048 4058 4068 4070 4077 4148 4153 4156 4179 4182 4190 4191 4197 4198 4206 4217 4229 4242 4247 4248 4255 4260 4267 4268 4271 4272 4276 4278 4279 4280 4282 4283 4288 4289 4290 4291 4292 4293 4297 4298 4302 4303 4305 4306 4310 4312 4313 4316 4320 4323 4339 4342 4380 4381 4382 4383 4387 4392 4400 4401 4411 4419 4420 4446 4477 4482 4483 4486 4487 4488 4489 4490 4492 4494 4495 4498 4499 4500 4501 4502 4503 4504 4512 4515 4545 4547 4549 4552 4555 4559 4561 4567 4573 4577 4599 4600 4603 4606 4608 4610 4612 4613 4615 4616 4617 4618 4619 4620 4621 4622 4625 4626 4627 4634 4646 4647 4654 4678 4684 4707 4709 4712 4716 4718 4720 4722 4723 4724 4726 4731 4732 4734 4736 4737 4738 4742 4744 4745 4747 4749 4755 4757 4771 4804 4805 4807 4811 4839 4840 4848 4849 4850 4858 4859 4863 4866 4874 4880 4885 4887 4892 4901 4902 4903 4907 4909 4910 4911 4912 4914 4915 4916 4918 4920 4921 4922 4926 4930 4931 4932 4938 4939 5002 5007 5013 5014 5016 5055 5056 5068 5123 5126 5129 5130 5136 5137 5141 5146 5148 5149 5151 5153 5155 5172 5178 5187 5189 5190 5191 5192 5193 5194 5198 5199 5200 5202 5203 5206 5219 5220 5222 5223 5229 5235 5238 5244 5247 5250 5255 5256 5257 5265 5274 5276 5278 5282 5289 5300 5303 5306 5310 5312 5317 5322 5326 5331 5338 5339 5341 5344 5345 5349 5350 5352 5354 5359 5362 5366 5402 5405 5406 5409 5411 5412 5415 5417 5420 5423 5426 5451 5456 5472 5476 5481 5482 5487 5488 5498 5500 5503 5508 5510 5512 5515 5518 5524 5526 5531 5537 5538 5540 5541 5547 5548 5549 5551 5555 5556 5559 5563 5564 5569 5571 5574 5577 5579 5580 5582 5584 5585 5586 5592 5593 5622 5626 5658 5667 5670 5672 5679 5682 5687 5689 5697 5705 5709 5711 5728 5739 5743 5746 5747 5755 5759 5761 5769 5798 5799 5800 5801 5809 5810 5811 5813 5814 5885 5901 5916 5924 5930 5931 5935 5944 5946 5960 5996 6011 6024 6036 6044 6049 6057 6059 6063 6065 6075 6076 6077 6078 6081 6088 6089 6090 6093 6176 6184 6189 6190 6191 6194 6198 ——————————————————————————- Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat PAGE:- 3 Result Notification No. : 277 / 2015 B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) ( REGULARE & EXTERNAL ) Examination, NOVEMBER-2014 ——————————————————————————- SECOND CLASS : 6199 6202 6204 6207 6209 6210 6212 6214 6217 6219 6223 6225 6233 6235 6239 6244 6246 6249 6252 6260 6263 6264 6265 6266 6272 6273 6276 6277 6282 6284 6286 6287 6288 6292 6294 6297 6298 6301 6305 6306 6310 6311 6313 6314 6315 6316 6351 6353 6366 6372 6392 6410 6411 6412 6424 6427 6428 6431 6435 6447 6448 6450 6453 6468 6469 6474 6475 6482 6484 6486 6488 6489 6490 6495 6497 6498 6499 6500 6509 6511 6514 6516 6519 6522 6523 6526 6527 6551 6552 6553 6555 6556 6557 6560 6561 6562 6564 6570 6572 6576 6577 6583 6585 6586 6587 6588 6589 6594 6595 6606 PASS : 238 253 254 255 257 260 263 519 521 524 527 539 544 545 550 917 918 925 931 934 937 938 1363 1364 1365 1381 1383 1387 1389 1390 1392 1404 1409 1411 1415 1423 1425 1683 1687 1688 1729 1744 1887 1888 2037 2106 2319 2322 2327 2331 2541 2542 2544 2549 2550 2555 2561 2564 2741 2787 2788 2791 2877 2879 3008 3009 3016 3026 3027 3053 3215 3216 3229 3264 3265 3267 3270 3456 3457 3462 3474 3479 3480 3481 3483 3484 3485 3487 3490 3494 3500 3501 3502 3509 3682 3683 3686 3687 3689 3690 3706 3723 4095 4096 4376 4402 4459 4462 4464 4586 4698 4699 4946 5388 5392 5600 5604 5605 5608 5779 5780 5791 5792 5793 5794 6106 6109 6111 6112 6121 6136 6140 6321 6322 6330 6442 6520 A.T.K.T. : 4 6 9 11 16 275 276 281 283 290 557 565 569 570 572 575 579 581 582 583 584 586 589 725 943 946 948 949 950 956 962 963 964 968 1326 1427 1428 1430 1431 1433 1442 1444 1445 1446 1449 1450 1454 1748 1749 1750 1752 1753 1895 2041 2042 2044 2123 2125 2354 2355 2356 2357 2605 2606 2796 2798 2799 2886 2887 2888 2891 3029 3033 3064 3066 3067 3069 3070 3071 3072 3073 3074 3077 3079 3127 3133 3278 3280 3281 3283 3284 3287 3288 3516 3520 3727 3729 3730 3732 3734 3735 3736 3738 3747 3753 4122 4124 4126 4128 4129 4132 4135 4137 4379 4407 4422 4425 4591 4592 4596 4597 4670 4702 4703 4784 4785 4786 4956 4976 4978 5093 5096 5098 5104 5107 5109 5111 5444 5449 5615 5616 5621 5741 5827 5828 5831 5832 5838 5839 5840 5841 5842 5843 5848 5850 5857 5872 6154 6156 6158 6159 6161 6165 6167 6170 6336 6337 6340 6342 6445 6456 6459 6460 6528 The result of the following candidates is held in RESERVE as their cases fall under unfairmeans : 732 1250 3142 3143 3156 3422 3542 3546 3551 3661 4458 4463 4828 4997 5075 5100 5868 The result of the following candidates will be Declared Later On : 1993 2121 2871 2872 2874 2880 4583 5180 5181 5821 6398 6600 6601 6602 6603 The result of the following candidates is WITHHELD whose cases falls UNDER O.165 as they have not passed their Lower Examination : 244 277 278 279 280 284 285 286 287 289 555 562 563 564 568 571 574 578 580 585 587 588 741 947 ——————————————————————————- Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat PAGE:- 4 Result Notification No. : 277 / 2015 B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) ( REGULARE & EXTERNAL ) Examination, NOVEMBER-2014 ——————————————————————————- 951 954 955 957 960 1282 1429 1432 1434 1436 1437 1439 1441 1448 1679 1692 1693 1694 1755 1896 1994 2043 2056 2127 2128 2358 2363 2467 2480 2567 2568 2571 2573 2739 2884 2890 3030 3032 3075 3131 3132 3230 3273 3274 3277 3279 3282 3314 3368 3518 3524 3733 3737 3740 3746 3749 3750 4112 4114 4115 4116 4117 4120 4123 4127 4136 4478 4480 4496 4787 4965 4977 5091 5094 5101 5108 5128 5390 5447 5602 5606 5610 5611 5612 5619 5620 5627 5796 5824 5837 5851 5853 5860 6157 6160 6162 6164 6166 6169 6174 6399 6444 6492 6529 FORM WITHDRAWN : 1 TOTAL RESULT : 26.07 % WITH A.T.K.T. : 28.98 % FIRST DIST. : 1 FIRST CLASS : 110 SECOND CLASS : 1310 PASS : 137 A.T.K.T. : 174 FAIL : 4244 ABSENT : 468 RESERVE : 17 D.L.O. : 15 W.O165 : 128 FORM WITHDRAWN : 1 ——————————————————————————- The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) Examination held by this University in NOVEMBER-2014 SECOND CLASS : 20008 20035 20039 20042 20043 20048 20094 20126 20127 20128 PASS : 20005 20009 20011 20013 20037 20038 20041 20055 20083 20084 20110 20116 20118 20124 A.T.K.T. : 20001 20026 20036 20063 20064 20067 20069 20120 20122 The result of the following candidates is held in RESERVE as their cases fall under unfairmeans : 20015 The result of the following candidates will be Declared Later On : 20129 The result of the following candidates is WITHHELD whose cases falls UNDER O.165 as they have not passed their Lower Examination : 20060 TOTAL RESULT : 19.51 % WITH A.T.K.T. : 26.83 % SECOND CLASS : 10 PASS : 14 A.T.K.T. : 9 FAIL : 90 ABSENT : 3 RESERVE : 1 D.L.O. : 1 W.O165 : 1 ——————————————————————————- The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) (EXTERNAL) Examination held by this University in NOVEMBER-2014 FIRST CLASS : 30212 30255 30309 30416 30690 SECOND CLASS : 30038 30158 30175 30193 30207 30209 30241 30258 30265 30268 30271 30275 30359 30362 30378 30379 30380 30381 30386 30388 30391 30394 30396 30398 30447 30463 30467 30487 30503 30516 30518 30559 30569 30608 30688 30693 30696 30697 30701 30713 30720 30721 30730 30734 30764 30765 30766 30784 30821 30864 30867 PASS CLASS : 30006 30014 30016 30022 30042 30043 30047 30048 30060 30084 30085 30097 30106 30119 30120 30122 30128 30131 30133 30141 30149 30164 30169 30176 30177 30182 30201 30222 30224 30236 30240 30243 30245 30252 30257 30259 30261 30262 30263 30266 30267 30270 30295 30299 30304 30305 30306 30314 30316 30322 30325 30327 30328 30340 30342 30350 30352 30353 30355 30358 30360 30363 30365 30368 30371 30376 30385 30393 30395 30401 30405 30406 30408 30409 30414 30434 30435 30437 30439 30440 30441 30442 30444 30448 30452 30462 30464 30466 30472 30473 30481 30483 30484 30485 30488 30490 30491 30493 30494 30496 30504 30506 30507 30509 30510 30515 30517 30519 30530 30533 30540 30562 30563 30568 30581 30590 30594 30599 30603 30615 30621 30634 30640 30643 30644 30646 30662 30673 30674 30678 30686 30691 30692 30700 30702 30703 30705 30710 30716 30722 30723 30725 30726 30728 30732 30733 30737 30742 30744 30746 30748 30751 30755 30762 30763 30767 30769 30770 30777 30797 30798 30803 30807 30816 30822 30824 30836 30848 30849 30850 30860 30861 30868 30869 30870 30879 30881 30882 30883 30884 30885 30888 30891 A.T.K.T. : 30001 30002 30003 30004 30078 30079 30205 30229 30231 30354 30382 30413 30432 30799 30800 30835 The result of the following candidates is held in RESERVE as their cases fall under unfairmeans : 30339 30804 The result of the following candidates will be Declared Later On : 30330 30902 30903 The result of the following candidates is WITHHELD whose cases falls UNDER O.165 as they have not passed their Lower Examination : 30063 30145 30163 30178 30227 30230 30273 30289 30292 30412 30454 30527 30528 30529 30708 30709 30789 30833 30834 30847 CANCELLED : 30776 30783 30887 TOTAL RESULT : 32.61 % WITH A.T.K.T. : 34.79 % FIRST CLASS : 5 SECOND CLASS : 51 PASS CLASS : 183 A.T.K.T. : 16 FAIL : 478 ABSENT : 141 RESERVE : 2 D.L.O. : 3 W.O165 : 20 ——————————————————————————- The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the B.Com. (FOURTH SEMESTER) (EXTERNAL) Examination held by this University in NOVEMBER-2014 SECOND CLASS : 40014 40034 40052 40080 40122 40171 PASS CLASS : 40003 40005 40007 40008 40022 40024 40037 40040 40050 40051 40058 40068 40070 40085 40087 40088 40090 40098 40102 40103 40104 40106 40107 40113 40116 40117 40119 40131 40155 40158 40163 40190 40193 40194 40202 40217 40218 40222 40228 40237 40239 A.T.K.T. : 40012 40038 40049 40069 40120 40121 The result of the following candidates is WITHHELD whose cases falls UNDER O.165 as they have not passed their Lower Examination : 40011 40042 40183 40186 40199 40211 40212 40223 TOTAL RESULT : 24.48 % WITH A.T.K.T. : 27.60 % SECOND CLASS : 6 PASS CLASS : 41 A.T.K.T. : 6 FAIL : 139 ABSENT : 43 W.O165 : 8 No. Exam/BCOM/2526/of 2015, Office of the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat 03 March 2015