LL.B. RESULT

VEER NARMAD SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY SURAT PAGE:- 1 RESULT NOTIFICATION NO. : 270 / 2015 VEER NARMAD SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY SURAT SECOND YEAR LL.B.(THIRD & FOURTH SEMESTER), LL.B.(FIFTH SEMESTER) AND B.COM. LL.B.(HONORS)(FIRST & THIRD SEMESTER )EXAMINATION, DECEMBER 2014 ——————————————————————————- The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the SECOND YEAR LL.B. ( Third Semester ) Examination held by this University in DECEMBER 2014 SECOND CLASS : 3113 3117 PASS CLASS : 3107 3110 3118 3119 3125 3128 3130 3136 3138 3142 3146 3152 PASS SEM-III ONLY : 3105 3108 3112 3121 3123 3126 3127 3139 3145 3150 3153 3155 TOTAL RESULT : 52.00 % SECOND CLASS : 2 PASS CLASS : 12 PASS SEM-III ONLY: 12 FAIL : 24 ABSENT : 6 ————————————————————————————— The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the SECOND YEAR LL.B. ( Fourth Semester ) Examination held by this University in DECEMBER 2014 SECOND CLASS : 5003 5034 PASS CLASS : 5005 5006 5008 5009 5011 5012 5013 5018 5019 5020 5022 5023 5024 5025 5029 5031 5032 5033 5035 5036 5038 5039 5040 5042 5046 5047 5048 5049 5050 5051 5055 5057 5058 5059 5061 5063 5064 5065 5066 PASS SEM-IV ONLY : 5007 5021 5027 5028 5030 5041 TOTAL RESULT : 75.81 % SECOND CLASS : 2 PASS CLASS : 39 PASS SEM-IV ONLY : 6 FAIL : 15 ABSENT : 5 ———————————————————————————— The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the LL.B.( FIFTH SEMESTER ) Examination held by this University in DECEMBER 2014 PASS : 5003 5004 5005 5006 5009 5013 5014 5016 5017 5018 5019 5020 5021 5023 5025 5026 5027 5028 5030 5031 5032 5033 5034 5035 5036 5037 5038 5039 TOTAL RESULT : 71.79 % PASS : 28 FAIL : 11 ——————————————————————————- VEER NARMAD SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY SURAT PAGE:- 2 RESULT NOTIFICATION NO. : 270 / 2015 VEER NARMAD SOUTH GUJARAT UNIVERSITY SURAT SECOND YEAR LL.B.(THIRD & FOURTH SEMESTER), LL.B.(FIFTH SEMESTER) AND B.COM. LL.B.(HONORS)(FIRST & THIRD SEMESTER )EXAMINATION, DECEMBER 2014 ——————————————————————————- The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the B.COM. LL.B. (HONORS) ( FIRST SEMESTER ) Examination held by this University in DECEMBER 2014 PASS : 10001 10002 10012 10019 10027 10028 10029 10033 10040 10041 10043 10044 10045 10048 10051 10057 TOTAL RESULT : 24.24 % PASS : 16 FAIL : 50 ABSENT : 1 ——————————————————————————————————— The following candidates are hereby declared successful at the BCOM. LL.B.(HONORS) ( THIRD SEMESTER ) Examination held by this University in DECEMBER 2014 PASS : 10001 10002 10010 10012 10013 TOTAL RESULT : 38.46 % PASS : 5 FAIL : 8 No. Exam/LLB/2497/of 2015, Office of the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, Surat 02 March 2015